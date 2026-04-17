Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird Announce Split

One of the most popular power couples in the sports world is no more -- Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird just announced they have broken up after 10 years together.

The two superstar athletes -- who got engaged in 2020, but never exchanged vows -- shared a joint statement on Friday ... admitting, "There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news."

"This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us."

The two even had a podcast together -- "A Touch More" -- and they said that project is also cooked as part of the development in their relationship.

Rapinoe is one of the most famous U.S. Women's National Team soccer players ever -- winning two World Cups and an Olympic gold.

Bird is widely regarded as one of the greatest WNBA players ever -- winning four championships, five Olympic gold medals, and two titles at UConn. She played her entire WNBA career with the Seattle Storm.