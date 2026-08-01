Former NFL Player Patrick Murtagh and Partner Hannah Orval Announce Death of Premature Baby

Former NFL player Patrick Murtagh and his partner, influencer Hannah Orval, have announced the loss of their first child together.

The couple announced the sad news on Instagram Friday, revealing their baby boy, Meelo Michael Murtagh, was born early and "sleeping." They went on, "he will forever be the biggest missing piece of the rest of our story. to be a family for even just for a day was irreplaceable."

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Hannah added, "childbirth, I would do it over again every day in every lifetime to meet him."

She also posted a series of messages about motherhood, pain, and grief on her own Instagram Story, but applauded Patrick for his strength.

She penned, in part ... "Though we are strong as mothers to bare these children, I could not have understood more in that moment the real power of who we choose to have kids with. Grief filled the room, loudly. The pain physically and mentally, but one thing that never wavered for even a moment was the strength of Meelo’s dad."

The note was typed over a black and white photo of Meelo dressed in a crocheted outfit.

The Niu Swim founder also shared a black and white photo of what appeared to be a room being set up as their little one's nursery.

Patrick -- an Aussie athlete who previously played for the Denver Broncos -- and Hannah announced their pregnancy on May 2. They celebrated the pregnancy as their "rainbow baby," which usually comes after a loss.

The pair is believed to have been together since 2023, going public with their relationship in 2024.