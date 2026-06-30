Influencer Who Had Heart Surgery While Pregnant Opens Up About Baby's Death

An influencer who survived emergency open-heart surgery while pregnant says she's now facing an even more painful battle ... postpartum after losing her newborn daughter.

Leah Jay Ramsey -- a 35-year-old Australian fitness influencer living in Texas -- and her husband, Michael Ramsey, revealed earlier this month their daughter, Rowe, died shortly after she was born ... and now Leah is opening up about the heartbreaking aftermath.

In an emotional Instagram post Tuesday, Leah shared a somber selfie from bed with her young son curled up beside her, saying she's been "quietly grieving."

Leah called postpartum without Rowe "horrible," adding she feels like "a shell of a person."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this year, Leah nearly died after a severe strep infection spread to her heart, forcing doctors to perform emergency open-heart surgery while she was 8-months pregnant with Rowe.

Weeks after announcing Rowe's death, Leah says the grief of losing her daughter has taken a heavy toll, leaving her with "a gigantic hole" inside.