Madelyn Cline and Henry Smith Split After 4 Months

Madelyn Cline and influencer Henry Smith have called it quits after just four months of dating ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... Madelyn and Henry remain friendly and the split is amicable.

It's a quick end to a relationship Madelyn and Henry made a big deal of showing off on social media.

Madelyn and Henry met online and were quietly seeing each other earlier this year ... and in April we confirmed they were an item as relationship rumors swirled.

The exes spent Easter together and were spotted at Coachella ... but now it's all over ... and they stopped following each other on social media, which is basically a death knell these days.

Madelyn and Henry shouldn't have any trouble moving on, whenever they're ready ... she's smoking hot and he's a very eligible bachelor.