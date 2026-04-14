Madelyn Cline and Influencer Henry Smith Have Been Dating for About a Month

Madelyn Cline has a hot new boo in her life -- social media star Henry Smith ... they met online and have been seeing each other for about a month now, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Madelyn and Henry are officially an item, confirming rumors the two have been quietly seeing each other.

Our sources say the two met through their shared presence in the online space and quickly hit it off ... and things are already going strong. In fact, they recently spent Easter together and were both spotted at Coachella this past weekend.

We're told the romance is still pretty fresh -- as they’ve only been dating for about a month -- but they’re super happy and enjoying the ride so far.

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