'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Tries Getting in Wrong Car Three Times

Madelyn Cline looked pretty confused while trying to get the heck outta Dodge this week ... pulling on the wrong car door multiple times while leaving her hotel post-Met Gala.

Check out this hilarious video of the "Outer Banks" star leaving her luxury hotel in New York City, rolling bag in hand and paparazzi cameras flashing away. She heads toward the curb and yanks open the door to a four-door sedan ... only to realize it ain't her ride!

Cline closes the door quickly and heads to the next ride, a big black SUV. She opens the door ... and, again, it wasn't for Madelyn. Two for two ... whoopsie.

At this point, MC's basically in a bad sitcom sketch, wandering aimlessly from car to car ... and, she can clearly see the humor of her situation too 'cause she's cracking up at this point. She reaches for a third car's door -- only for a man to direct her to the car in front of it.

Mercifully at the right car, Cline clambers into the whip and shuts the door ... ending her glamourous trip with a humorous moment. To be fair, a lotta these cars look the same, so you can understand Cline's confusion.

Remember ... Madelyn attended the Met Gala Monday in a gorgeous white Tommy Hilfiger Gown. She totally pulled off the night's "The Garden of Time" dress code while reportedly paying homage to a Hilfiger staple -- the button-up shirt. No sign of Pete Davidson, BTW.