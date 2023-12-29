Pete Davidson Surfaces In NYC With GF Madelyn Cline After Canceling Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Davidson resurfaced for the first time since mysteriously pulling the plug on a bunch of his comedy shows ... he's out in public with GF Madelyn Cline by his side.

TMZ obtained video of the couple at Bobo's Café in Somers, NYC, on Thursday ... where the ex-SNL star and "Outer Banks" actress were seen perusing the menu and ordering drinks.

We're told Pete's a regular at the place -- and on this occasion, he ordered an iced matcha latte before smoking a cigarette outside while waiting for his drink.

Things are evidently going strong between Pete and Madelyn ... they began dating in September, though given the comic's track record of short-lived flings with famous women, only time will tell how long their romance lasts. This is the first time they have been spotted together since an SNL after-party in October.

Pete and Madelyn's low-key outing comes after Pete canceled a string of shows from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4 due to "unforeseen circumstances" ... with disappointed fans being promised refunds ASAP.