Pete Davidson Dating Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson is back on the dating scene after a brief hiatus ... and he already has a new girlfriend -- Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

Sources close to the "Saturday Night Live" alum tell TMZ ... Pete and Madelyn are officially an item, although it's a mystery where, when, and how they first met.

But, US Weekly -- which first reported the news -- said the couple got a room for the night at the Beverly Hills Hotel -- and then shared a low-key breakfast the next morning.

The budding romance comes on the heels of Pete breaking up with Chase Sui Wonder in August after their months-long relationship fizzled. In the past, Pete has also hooked up with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Beckinsale, among other notables.

As for Madelyn, she's previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stakes in 2021. After they called it quits, Madelyn was rumored to be seeing musician Jackson Guthy until recently, when she unfollowed him on Instagram.