Madelyn Cline & Henry Smith Spotted for First Time Since Dating News Broke

Madelyn Cline and her new boo Henry Smith are very much in the swing of things ... the two were just spotted together for the first time since their romance made headlines.

Check it out -- the pair were out and about in L.A. on Wednesday, keeping it super low-key in dressed-down fits while chatting it up like it’s just another day.

They’re clearly comfortable, which tracks ... TMZ broke the story they’ve been seeing each other for about a month now.

We’re told the actress really clicked with the social media personality -- they even spent Easter together and were both spotted at Coachella this past weekend.