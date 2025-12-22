'Outer Banks' Star Lilah Pate Addresses Accusations Against Her Father

Actress Lilah Pate is firmly in her dad Jonas' corner following accusations he grabbed and shook a female production assistant on the set of "Outer Banks."

TMZ broke the story ... Jonas -- who co-created the Netflix show along with Shannon Burke and his twin brother Josh -- allegedly put his hands on a P.A. and shook her while shouting in her face in October. We were told several of the show's stars -- including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline -- had to intervene.

What's worse, a source told us the behavior wasn't unusual for Jonas.

Lilah, who stars on the show, addressed the situation over the weekend when a fan commented on one of Lilah's TikTok videos ... they asked if Jonas yelled at her "like he did the employee."

Lilah responded to the commenter, writing, "Don't believe everything you see online."

She even went as far as calling Jonas her "biggest role model." She added she is "so beyond proud" of the work they did together on the teen drama.