'Outer Banks' Star J. Anthony Crane Takes Aim at Pro-Trump Influencer

J. Anthony Crane found himself in the middle of a political firestorm after lobbing a snarky comment at conservative influencer Raquel Debono on social media.

Debono, who's known online for her glammed-up, right-wing persona and viral "Make America Hot Again" campaign, recently shared a video joking that no one sat in her row during a flight because she was wearing Trump-branded apparel.

The clip was meant to be tongue-in-cheek -- but Crane didn’t find it amusing. The "Outer Banks" actor jumped into the comments with a blunt insult writing "Check her diapers."

Debono wasted no time firing back. She posted a screenshot of Crane’s jab on her Instagram Stories, tagging @pampersus and @dependbrand with a wink saying, "Sponsor me."