'Outer Banks' Star J. Anthony Crane Takes Aim at Pro-Trump Influencer
J. Anthony Crane slams pro-trump influencer 'Check Her Diapers'
J. Anthony Crane found himself in the middle of a political firestorm after lobbing a snarky comment at conservative influencer Raquel Debono on social media.
Debono, who's known online for her glammed-up, right-wing persona and viral "Make America Hot Again" campaign, recently shared a video joking that no one sat in her row during a flight because she was wearing Trump-branded apparel.
The clip was meant to be tongue-in-cheek -- but Crane didn’t find it amusing. The "Outer Banks" actor jumped into the comments with a blunt insult writing "Check her diapers."
Debono wasted no time firing back. She posted a screenshot of Crane’s jab on her Instagram Stories, tagging @pampersus and @dependbrand with a wink saying, "Sponsor me."
Her followers ate it up, with many applauding her clapback. "This is the kind of petty I live for," one user said. Critics also called her out for exaggerating and mocking her understanding of how airlines work. "This is about the level of aviation knowledge I’d expect from a Trump supporter," one wrote.