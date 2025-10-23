'Outer Banks' Director Continues Production Duties After Grabbing P.A.

"Outer Banks" co-creator and director Jonas Pate is still working on the popular Netflix series ... one day after the news dropped he put his hands on a production assistant and shook her while shouting in her face ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jonas was present on the set Thursday in Dubrovnik, Croatia, for the filming of the fifth and final season of the show. We're told Netflix never hit pause on the show's production.

Our sources say Jonas remains fully involved in the series currently ... although we're told his demeanor has quieted and the incident between him and the P.A. has not been addressed to the staff or crew.

TMZ broke the story ... tensions erupted on set when Jonas grabbed the unnamed female production assistant and screamed in her face, forcing the show's leading stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline to jump in and de-escalate the situation.

We're told people on set are pissed that Netflix has yet to take any known action on the alleged incident that occurred earlier this week ... and it appears production is maintaining status quo.

As we reported ... multiple production sources said the incident was not "unusual behavior" for Jonas ... with one source telling us, "It's about time that it's made public.