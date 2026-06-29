BET Awards Crowd Chases Off Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter After Racist Display

A far-right influencer and some of his supporters showed up to the BET Awards holding racist signs ... sparking a melee that was caught on video.

See for yourself ... Jake Lang -- who President Trump pardoned for crimes committed during the January 6 insurrection -- had a group of people rush him while outside Sunday's award show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... and it got pretty ugly.

VIDEO THREAD: Pardoned J6er Jake Lang showed up with a few supporters to hold signs disparaging Black people at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, where they were kicked and had bottles thrown at them by an angry and growing crowd.



Filmed by @JakeLeeGreen for @N2Sreports pic.twitter.com/zvG7YXd8of @FordFischer

Lang claims he was "nearly MURDERED by a violent BLACK MOB" ... alleging he had a glass bottle thrown at him, among other objects.

He didn't mention the messages he was there delivering ... including signs reading, "BLACK PARENTS are FAILURES."

I was just nearly MURDERED by a violent BLACK MOB outside the BET Awards!!!!



They smashed a GLASS BOTTLE over me that SHATTERED and cut my face!!!😡😡😡



They ganged up on us like a pack of wild hyenas!!!!



I am bleeding badly & cut everywhere and on the way to the Hospital now pic.twitter.com/ueOsRqV2c8 @JakeLang

Watch ... the situation got so volatile for Lang and his crew, they hopped back in their truck and sped off.