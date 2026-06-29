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BET Awards Crowd Chases Off Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter After Racist Display

Far-Right Influencer Jake Lang Chased Off From BET Awards After Racist Display

By TMZ Staff
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A far-right influencer and some of his supporters showed up to the BET Awards holding racist signs ... sparking a melee that was caught on video.

See for yourself ... Jake Lang -- who President Trump pardoned for crimes committed during the January 6 insurrection -- had a group of people rush him while outside Sunday's award show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... and it got pretty ugly.

Lang claims he was "nearly MURDERED by a violent BLACK MOB" ... alleging he had a glass bottle thrown at him, among other objects.

He didn't mention the messages he was there delivering ... including signs reading, "BLACK PARENTS are FAILURES."

Watch ... the situation got so volatile for Lang and his crew, they hopped back in their truck and sped off.

Lang was among the 1,600 others who participated in the Capitol attack and were later pardoned when Trump was voted back into office. He reportedly has not expressed regret for his actions ... and calls himself a political prisoner. 

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