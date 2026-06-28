See Celebs Arrive in Style for 2026 BET Awards

The stars are stepping out for Culture's Biggest Night ... and the fashion is already hitting before a single trophy gets handed out.

The 2026 BET Awards are taking over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with the biggest names Hollywood rolling up in their Sunday best.

Scroll through our gallery to see who all showed up ... from chart-toppers and Hollywood heavyweights to athletes and reality stars serving looks on the red carpet.

Druski is pulling hosting duties for the first time -- and making history as the youngest emcee in BET Awards history -- while performances from Cardi B, Doechii, Kehlani and Queen Latifah are headlining the night's entertainment.