'Suspicious Devices' Found Outside Zohran Mamdani's Residence

Two people have been taken into custody after "suspicious devices" were found outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department acknowledged the incident in a statement Saturday ... revealing the devices were found near Gracie Mansion during an anti-Islam protest put on by conservative influencer Jake Lang.

Photographers took pictures of one of the devices ... which is ovular and covered in silver duct tape.

In other photos, one person was seen holding an item which was smoking -- before seemingly throwing it in the direction of police officers. Photos and videos also captured this individual being handcuffed by the NYPD.

It's unclear if Mayor Mamdani or first lady Rama Duwaji were home at the time of this incident. Thankfully, the NYPD says there were no injuries reported.