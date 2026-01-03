Andy Cohen Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Admits He Got Some Work Done

Andy Cohen's not coming into the New Year with a whole new face ... telling fans he didn't get plastic surgery -- though he admits he's had a little bit of work done.

Here's the deal ... Cohen hosted New Year's Eve coverage on CNN Wednesday night with Anderson Cooper -- as he usually does -- and many viewers took to social media to question if Andy had recently undergone cosmetic surgery.

Despite suggestions of a more extensive procedure online, Cohen took to Threads to clear up the speculation ... writing, "Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds ! And had a lot of makeup on."

Andy's comments made even more waves than his alleged plastic surgery on the New Year's Eve show ... especially when the star tore into former New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Play video content CNN

ICYMI ... Cohen went on a rant about Adams' chaotic mayoral run -- including referencing the Department of Justice dismissing the federal fraud case against him. Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the city's mayor hours after Andy's rant.

The former mayor fired back by telling Cohen he needed to go to Alcoholic Anonymous. AC was seemingly intoxicated while making his comments about Adams.