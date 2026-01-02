Eric Adams Fires Back at Andy Cohen, Claims He Needs AA

Eric Adams is hitting back at Andy Cohen, saying he has a drinking problem after his boozed-up New Year's Eve critique of the former mayor on national TV.

Adams jumped on X Thursday and posted a stinging message, claiming the Bravo host needs "AA" -- which is short for Alcoholics Anonymous.

The ex-mayor then asked for anyone who cares about Cohen to give him help, adding that New Yorkers are concerned for him because public intoxication is a disease.

Adams also said Cohen was only safe in Times Square during CNN's broadcast of the New Year's ball drop because "we did our job" ... in other words, the Adams administration. On Thursday, Adams turned the keys to City Hall over to NYC's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Play video content CNN