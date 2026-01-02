Eric Adams Fires Back at Andy Cohen, Claims He Needs AA
Eric Adams is hitting back at Andy Cohen, saying he has a drinking problem after his boozed-up New Year's Eve critique of the former mayor on national TV.
Adams jumped on X Thursday and posted a stinging message, claiming the Bravo host needs "AA" -- which is short for Alcoholics Anonymous.
The ex-mayor then asked for anyone who cares about Cohen to give him help, adding that New Yorkers are concerned for him because public intoxication is a disease.
Adams also said Cohen was only safe in Times Square during CNN's broadcast of the New Year's ball drop because "we did our job" ... in other words, the Adams administration. On Thursday, Adams turned the keys to City Hall over to NYC's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
During CNN's broadcast, Cohen continued his rant about Adam's 4-year term as mayor, while his co-hosts, Anderson Cooper and BJ Novak, tried to shut him down. Their efforts to do so were futile as Cohen went off on Adams, labeling his time in office as "chaotic" and urging him to retire.