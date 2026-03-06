Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Denzel Washington to Play Him in Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Adams says he's not ready to go full Hollywood just yet ... but, if he did, he's eyeing a two-time Oscar winner to play him on the big screen.

We caught up with the former mayor of New York City at LAX Thursday ... and, we asked him who he wants to portray him in a biopic about his life.

Adams was pretty quick with his reply ... telling us he thinks Denzel Washington would crush it as him -- unsurprising given DW crushes pretty much every role he takes. That said, Adams says he's not looking to get into H'wood ... telling us he's not interested in jumping back into the public eye.

We also asked ex-Mayor Adams how life's going since his exit from public office ... and, he says he's loving every minute of it -- he's flying all over the world for his new job in the private sector.

As for how his replacement, Zohran Mamdani, is doing ... Adams isn't lauding the dude's performance just yet -- telling us he thinks Mayor Mamdani is finally realizing idealism is nice, but realism actually gets stuff done.

The former mayor also gave us his thoughts on the war raging in the Middle East after the United States and Israel attacked Iran last weekend ... watch the clip all the way through to hear his thoughts.