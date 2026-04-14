Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Cutting Plea Deal In Child Porn Case

David Daniel, a Capitol Rioter pardoned by President Trump, is cutting a plea deal with federal prosecutors in a separate case ... and it involves sexual exploitation and child pornography.

Daniel hammered out a plea deal after being charged in North Carolina with sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing sexually explicit images of children ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The court docs, signed by Daniel's lawyer, say in 2015 and 2016, Daniel coerced a minor younger than 12 years old "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of the conduct."

Prosecutors say Daniel used a phone to document the sexually explicit images and kept them on a hard drive.

The feds also say in 2021, Daniel coerced another minor under the age of 18 to "engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct."

This time, prosecutors say Daniel instructed the alleged victim on what kind of child porn he wanted ... and the victim sent them to Daniel's iPhone using an online messaging application.

The feds say they found the child porn in November 2023 ... the same month Daniel was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Daniel was among the roughly 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters pardoned by Trump in January 2025 ... and earlier this year, a judge ruled the pardon did not apply to Daniel's child porn case.