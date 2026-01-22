Ivan Raiklin Gets in Heated Confrontation With Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone

A former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who defended the Capitol during the January 6th, 2021 riot got into a raucous verbal altercation with a conspiracy theorist at a Congressional hearing Thursday and accused the man of threatening his children.

Michael Fanone -- who resigned from the Metropolitan Police Department force in December 2021 -- and far-right conservative activist Ivan Raiklin were both in attendance at former DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, according to The Hill.

👀 HEATED exchange just now between U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone and right wing provocateur/defender of January 6th rioters Ivan Raiklin.



This happened during a break in the Jack Smith hearing. Fanone since returned to his seat pic.twitter.com/cNjskelOR3 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) January 22, 2026 @JoeKhalilTV

Raiklin reportedly tried to shake Fanone's hand during a recess in the hearing ... and the former cop apparently started cursing and denied they were on good terms.

Although several people tried to hold Fanone back, he continued to verbally accost Raiklin, yelling ... "This guy has threatened my family, threatened my children, threatened to rape my children."

Raiklin pointed out how physically composed he was during the confrontation, as Fanone called him "a traitor to this f***ing country" and a "sick bastard" as another man guided Fanone to his seat.