Influencer Stacey Hatfield Allegedly Refused Ambulance, Bled Out After Home Birth

Popular Australian food influencer Stacey Hatfield allegedly refused medical aid multiple times during a home birth that had deadly consequences.

A coroner's court inquest revealed the 30-year-old wellness content creator twice refused an ambulance as she bled out after delivering a baby without a nurse or midwife present ... at least according to a new report.

The court was told Stacey was adamant about no medical intervention before, during, or after the birth ... and her wishes were honored by her husband, Nathan Warnecke, and a birth support worker when she gave birth to her son, Axel.

As TMZ reported ... Stacey was eventually rushed to a hospital, where two dozen clinicians worked to save her life ... but by then it was too late ... and she died of postpartum hemorrhaging. The baby, her first child, survived.