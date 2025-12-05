Influencer Pyari Maryam Dies During Childbirth

Pyari Maryam -- an influencer with more than 150K followers on Instagram -- has died after giving birth ... according to a post from her husband.

Ahsan Al broke the sad news Thursday, posing a statement that, translated to English, reportedly reads ... "Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. Dear Maryam has passed away. Everyone is requested to pray that may Allah, the Lord of Honor, forgive her and elevate her ranks."

While he didn't reveal Pyari's cause of death, it appears linked to child birth, because he also revealed she successfully gave birth to twin boys shortly before she passed -- “Alhamudlillah, both little babies are completely safe. Please avoid spreading false rumors, and pray for our dear Maryam.”

Play video content Instagram / @pyarimaryam_

The Pakistani couple gained internet fame as Pyari posted fun musical videos with her husband ... often showing him singing to camera while she swooned.

Maryam isn't the only influencer to die from childbirth in recent months -- we told you about Australian food influencer Stacy Hatfield dying after a home birth went wrong back in September. Influencer nurse Hailey Okula also died during a C-section earlier this year.

Pyari was just 26.