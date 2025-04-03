Influencer Nurse Hailey Okula Dies During C-Section, Son Survives

Hailey Okula -- a social media influencer better known as Nurse Hailey -- has died ... her husband revealed in a heartbreaking social media post this week.

Matt Okula -- Hailey's husband -- shared a video compilation of moments from throughout Hailey's life alongside a long caption explaining Hailey passed due to complications during childbirth.

According to Matt, Hailey suffered an amniotic embolism -- a medical complication during childbirth where the fluid surrounding the baby in the womb enters the carrier's bloodstream, causing damage to multiple organs.

Matt says Hailey would've been an incredible mother to their son Crew, who survived the C-section and appears to be happy and healthy ... and, he promises to share stories of Hailey to Crew. Hailey badly wanted to be a mother, Matt says ... going through IVF treatments for years in order to get pregnant.

Matt says Hailey was the ultimate life partner ... constantly supporting Matt through the years -- and, she was also an incredible businesswoman who poured her heart and soul into her company, RN New Graduates.

If you don't know Nurse Hailey, she used her social media to offer advice on tests, interviews and more for prospective nurses. She sold items like an "ER cheat sheet," which had some of the most common issues that come up in an emergency room for nurses new to the area to use as a resource.

Matt says all business for RN New Grads will be put on hold for the foreseeable future.