Kim Porter's Grandmother Dies

Kim Porter's grandma Lila Mae Star has died.

Kim's son Quincy Combs revealed the sad news on his Instagram late Wednesday night ... saying his "heart is shattered."

Quincy -- who Kim shared with record producer Al B. Sure! but was adopted by Diddy while dating Kim -- shared a photo of Lila surrounded by purple florals to honor her, along with a statement about her "legacy of love."

He said she passed peacefully and will forever be remembered as someone with "warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit."

Kim and Diddy's 17-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie -- who are under the care of their mother's best friend Lala as their dad remains imprisoned in New York ahead of his sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping trial -- also shared the statement on their joint Instagram account.

The late model and Diddy's first child together, Christian "King" Combs, has not spoken out publicly about his great grandmother's death.

Lila's death comes nearly five months after D'Lila and Jessie honored the 6th anniversary of Kim's passing via an emotional tribute on Instagram.

We broke the news ... Kim was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home on Nov. 15, 2018. It was later determined she died from lobar pneumonia.