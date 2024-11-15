Diddy's Twin Daughters Share Emotional Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter

'We Wish You Were Here'

Diddy and Kim Porter's twin daughters are sharing an emotional tribute on the anniversary of their late mother's death ... and they still can't believe she's gone.

D'Lila and Jessie honored Kim with a social media post Friday, saying ... "We can't believe it’s been 6years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain."

Diddy's family is obviously going through a lot as he sits in jail in New York awaiting his criminal trial, and the twins say they wish Kim was here with them, but know her "spirit will be around forever!!"

D'Lila and Jessie shared an old black-and-white photo of them with Kim when they were babies ... Kim's got one of the girls sleeping on her shoulder, and she's holding the other up to her face, getting ready for a kiss.

The twins ended their post by telling their mother they love her.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim was found dead Nov. 15, 2018 at her Los Angeles-area home .... and the cause of death was later determined to be a form of pneumonia.