Diddy Rejects Shyne's 'Fall Guy,' 'Demonic' Labeling in Media

Diddy is coming out swinging against former artist Shyne's continuous media campaign that he was scapegoated in their 1999 shooting trial!!!

Shyne's recent supercharged run of interviews featured him as "a sacrificial lamb" in a "demonic" plot ... but Diddy's legal team is slamming those claims once and for all.

Shyne says he thought Diddy was the devil and claims Diddy’s offensive contributions over the last 20 years and refusal to pay reparations caused their relationship to break down.



A rep for Diddy tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to 'take the fall' or 'sacrificed' him by directing witnesses to testify against him. These claims are unequivocally false."

The spokesperson continues, "Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as 'demonic' or 'malicious.'"

The rep also says ... "Mr. Combs appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success. It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with."

As you may know, Diddy signed Shyne to Bad Boy in the late '90s, and they pushed out hit records before the NYC nightclub shooting ... the currently embattled mogul is reminding the public of the actual verdict!!!

Diddy took the stand in the 7-week trial that included 60 witnesses and 126 exhibits ... and walked out the courtroom with his innocence.

Funkmaster Flex was firmly rooted in the hip hop space at the time and ripped Shyne to shreds for lying through his teeth about being a "fall guy" ... and he has no dog in this current fight.

Meanwhile, Shyne has done plenty of high-profile interviews this week, ranging from Stephen A. Smith to 'GMA,' for his forthcoming Hulu documentary, and didn't waste an opportunity to throw his former mentor under the bus.

The 2 even reunited at a charity concert in London on November 8, 2023 and performed together -- so yeah, Shyne's recollections aren't adding up for them.