Shyne Goes on Media Blitz, Labels Diddy 'Demonic'

Shyne hit the NYC pavement hard this week, reminding everyone Diddy ruined his life following the infamous 1999 club shooting -- the actions of a "demonic" man!!!

The former Bad Boy Records star sat for "Good Morning America," and the current Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives said he wasn't surprised about Diddy's current incarceration.

Shyne says Diddy evilly left him to rot in prison, serving nearly 9 years ... he could've done 25!!!!

Later in the day, he hit "The Tamron Hall Show" with his mother, and scoffed at the time Diddy labeled him "his brother" when they reunited at the 2022 BET Awards ... Shyne says no brother of his would have called witnesses behind his back to make him the fall guy in the trial!!!

He says he only agreed to go on BET with Diddy because he doesn't live in the past and doesn't live in those depressive moments.

Contrary to shooting victim Natania Reuben's testimony, Shyne still maintains his innocence in the nightclub incident, and admitted he actually didn't see Diddy firing the gun at the time ... although Diddy's alleged bragging found in Lil Rod's lawsuit was a triggering moment for him!!!

Nonetheless, he placed the blame on journalist Jules Vasquez for attaching him to the Diddy storyline in the present day ... he's simply trying to promote his documentary.

Stephen A. Smith got more Diddy soundbites out of Shyne during their interview. He told the sports host heavyweight that he once considered Diddy a mentor, while referring to his debut album as one of the greatest Hip Hop albums ever.

Shyne explained his doc will showcase how his mother trusted her 19-year-old son with Diddy, only for him to be sent off to prison.

The contributions he sent to the family over the years were nothing less than "offensive." He was the sacrificial lamb ... he called Diddy the devil for years, but no one listened.

Shyne's string of interviews will surely piss off Funkmaster Flex even further ... the Hot 97 DJ was active in the industry at the time, as he says the Belize politician is huffing hot air of lies!!!

In case you're not convinced, Shyne also sat with "Access Hollywood" for a 20-minute interview regarding all things Diddy ... has this guy really moved on???

Diddy's spokesperson categorically denies Shyne's allegations, including the suggestion Diddy "orchestrated" Shyne to take the fall in the 1999 case, or sacrificed him in any way, or directed witness testimony against Shyne. Diddy has consistently maintained his own innocence in the case, the rep points out.