Dr. Dre Calls Ex-Therapist Racist, Says Calling Him 'Bitch' Is No Threat

Dr. Dre admits using colorful language to chew out his ex-marriage counselor, but denies threatening him in any way... and says Dr. Charles Sophy only feels threatened because Dre is Black.

Doctor to doctor, Dre's officially responding to the lawsuit filed by his former Dr. Sophy -- who had counseled Dre and his then estranged wife Nicole, prior to their divorce. In the suit, Sophy claimed Dre fired off several threatening texts, accusing Sophy of turning Dre's kids against him.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dre admits using crude language in some texts to Sophy, but says he never made any "credible threat of future violence" that would require Sophy to get a restraining order, which he did last month.

Dre also denies sending Sophy a text last month from a burner phone -- one of those messages read, "What a little bitch you are." He says there'd be no reason for him to switch to a burner phone, when he'd previously sent plenty of angry text messages from his regular phone.

It's a good point, because in those texts Dre said things like, "You're a piece of s**t" and "You f**ked with the wrong one."

Further, Dre says he had nothing to do with the fake FBI agents Sophy claims showed up at his house to intimidate him.

As for why Dr. Sophy is running so scared, the music mogul says it's pure racism. In the docs, he says Sophy's claim of "emotional distress" is really just him "invoking the racist caricature that depicts Black men, like [Dre], as inherently violent."

Dre believes Sophy showed his racism when his lawsuit inexplicably linked him to the recent allegations against Diddy and the "violent behavior of [Dre]'s friends."