Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, LeBron James Hit UK For Gin & Juice Launch

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Gin & Juice For All in the UK ... Em, Bron, Shaq & Idris!!!

LEBRON RAPS ALONG
Organized Chaos

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre haven't performed together in the UK in 30 years -- but the two hip hop OGs broke that tradition in style last night ... and their celebrity pals were in tow.

Shaquille O'Neal and Yungblud joined forces to host the star-studded shindig inside London's Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace as Snoop, Dre -- and a surprise performance by Eminem lit up the night!!!

snoop dogg dr dre and lebron james paul rosenberg
Paul Rosenberg

We're told the red carpet also extended to Idris and Sabrina Elba, Offset, Rich Paul, Dominic West, Jeremy Renner, Liberty Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlotte Tilbury, Jude Bellingham and Brian Grazer.

eminem dr dre and snoop dogg
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Em just released his controversial 'Death of Slim Shady' album but took it back to the classics with his unforgettable verse on "Forgot About Dre" ... and you know LeBron James rapped along with every word ... we think.

dr dre idris elba snoop dogg gin and juice uk launc
Getty

Snoop and Dre are supposed to be releasing their collaborative "Missionary" album sometime this year ... looks like they not only perfected their craft but had a bloody good time.

Talk about star power across the pond!!!

