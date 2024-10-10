Dr. Dre Accuses Ex-Psychiatrist of Maliciously Turning Son Against Him

You Maliciously Turned My Son Against Me!!!

Dr. Dre's firing back against his former psychiatrist, Dr. Charles Sophy, a day after the shrink filed a lawsuit against the music mogul ... claiming Sophy tried to turn Dre's own son against him.

In a legal letter obtained by TMZ -- sent back in February, 2023 -- Dr. Dre's lawyer, Howard King, rips into Sophy, claiming the doc committed malpractice and breached his duty of trust.

King expressed a similar sentiment to TMZ in response to Sophy filing his lawsuit Wednesday, accusing Dre of threatening him -- however, the letter paints a more serious picture of the alleged havoc wreaked by Sophy.

King claims the shrink "slandered" Dre "in a malicious effort to convince his son to turn against him" ... as a means of helping Dre's then-estranged wife Nicole get an advantage in the divorce.

King claims this action resulted in Sophy poisoning Dre's relationship with his son.

Sophy, on the other hand, feels he's the victim.