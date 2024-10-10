Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dr. Dre Accuses Ex-Psychiatrist of Maliciously Turning Son Against Him

Dr. Dre to Ex-Shrink You Maliciously Turned My Son Against Me!!!

dr dre Dr Charles Sophy
Getty Composite

Dr. Dre's firing back against his former psychiatrist, Dr. Charles Sophy, a day after the shrink filed a lawsuit against the music mogul ... claiming Sophy tried to turn Dre's own son against him.

In a legal letter obtained by TMZ -- sent back in February, 2023 -- Dr. Dre's lawyer, Howard King, rips into Sophy, claiming the doc committed malpractice and breached his duty of trust.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Dr. Dre and Nicole Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

King expressed a similar sentiment to TMZ in response to Sophy filing his lawsuit Wednesday, accusing Dre of threatening him -- however, the letter paints a more serious picture of the alleged havoc wreaked by Sophy.

King claims the shrink "slandered" Dre "in a malicious effort to convince his son to turn against him" ... as a means of helping Dre's then-estranged wife Nicole get an advantage in the divorce.

dr dre nicole young
Getty

King claims this action resulted in Sophy poisoning Dre's relationship with his son.

Sophy, on the other hand, feels he's the victim.

dr dre text messages

As we reported, Dr. Sophy is suing Dre for $10 million ... accusing the music producer of bombarding him with abusive and menacing messages after working with Dre and Nicole to help them mediate their divorce.

related articles