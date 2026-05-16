Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers Photographed on Date in NYC

Hollywood's newest couple Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti turned into New York's hottest couple Friday night ... the lovebirds were spotted side-by-side in Midtown Manhattan -- and we got the pics to prove it!

Check 'em out ... Chase and Tyriq are hanging out in front of the Booth Theater near Times Square after a showing of the Tony-award winning Broadway play, "Proof." Gotta say the two look pretty cute and happy as they smiled while enjoying their night out together.

An eyewitness tells us a friend was with the A-list actors, trying to stand between them so they would be less noticeable to the crowd that formed outside the theater. We're told Tyriq kept looking at Chase with fondness as Chase talked with their friend.

PEOPLE first reported this week that Chase and Tyriq are definitely an item with one source telling the publication that Chase is "having fun" and "enjoying herself like any young woman."

In addition, the pair have been snapped by photogs at several recent events, including GQ's post-Met Gala party and in Audi's team garage at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

It certainly seems things are revving up for these two!