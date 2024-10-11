Dr. Dre's Ex-Psychiatrist Files for Restraining Order Against Him

Dr. Dre's former psychiatrist isn't just suing him, he's downright terrified of him -- so much so, he's asking a judge to order the music mogul to stay away ... TMZ has learned.

Dr. Charles Sophy filed for a temporary restraining order Friday in L.A. County Court ... citing the alleged threats he says Dre texted him over the course of 18 months. Sophy, who had served as a marriage counselor for Dre and his now ex-wife Nicole during their divorce, wants the court to force Dre to stay 100 yards away from him and his 22-year-old son.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, he also wants Dre to stop contacting him altogether ... whether by phone, text or email. Sophy's fear is evident in the documents -- he says Dre knows where he lives, and has previously been inside his home.

Sophy doesn't even trust his dogs, Maxx and Cash, are safe from Dre ... he's officially requesting the judge order Dre to stay away from them, too.

As we reported, Sophy's filed a $10 million lawsuit against Dre ... claiming the "Forgot About Dre" rapper started sending threatening texts in February 2023 -- 14 months after Dre and Nicole finalized their divorce.

He claims the texts include Dre calling him a "bitch" and ominous warnings like, "Don't worry, I haven't forgotten about you."

The judge has not yet granted Sophy's request.