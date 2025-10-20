Aussie Food Influencer Stacey Hatfield Dies After Home Birth Goes Wrong

Aussie food influencer Stacey Hatfield’s home birth turned tragic -- she lost her life after a rare, devastating complication.

Stacey's husband, Nathan Warnecke, broke the heartbreaking news on IG Sunday -- revealing she passed on Sept. 29 while giving birth to their first child, Axel ... who thankfully made it.

Nathan said Stacey was rushed to the hospital, and while the staff did everything they could, she sadly passed.

He went on with a long tribute, calling her his "soulmate" and "best friend." He also shared how much she dreamed of being a mom ... saying it was her biggest goal in life, and she got to do it her way.

The Melbourne-based wellness influencer and nutritionist founded the healthy recipe site Natural Spoonfuls after dealing with her own health struggles.

She was just 30.