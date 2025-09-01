Influencer Jess Hurrell Dead at 42

Jess Hurrell, the UK-based influencer who inspired thousands online with her chic interiors and uplifting posts, has died after an 8-year battle with cancer.

Her family shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram Friday, revealing Jess passed away earlier this month following her long battle with cancer. Despite the diagnosis, they said Jess' "positive energy was infectious," and most people never even knew the struggles she was facing behind the scenes.

"Even tackling this horrible disease for over 8 years, people couldn't believe how positive and strong she was," her family wrote. "She always skipped, smiled and powered through life. We are heart broken and she will be remembered forever. Rest in peace my darling xxx."

Known to her more than 94,000 Instagram followers for her stylish home transformations, family moments and favorite recipes, Jess built a community with her blog, "Gold Is A Neutral."

She's survived by her husband David, along with their two young children.

Jess was 42.