Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau's Widows Mark 1 Year Death Anniversary

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau Widows Unite on Tragic 1 Year Anniversary

The families of late hockey brothers Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau came together in a touching tribute -- their widows marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic crash that killed them by finding peace at the beach with their children.

On Sunday, Matthew's widow, Madeline, shared an Instagram post of herself with her baby son Tripp Matthew -- the couple's first child, born four months after Matthew's death.

"Tripp’s 1st Beach trip 💚💚," she captioned the pic, showing the two splashing in the waves along the Jersey Shore.

Madeline and Meredith -- Johnny’s widow -- spent the day side by side, just as they had planned, bringing their kids together to mark the somber milestone. Meredith shared an IG Story of herself holding daughter Noa while posing with Madeline.

Matthew Gaudreau johnny
The Gaudreau brothers were killed in New Jersey in August 2024, after a drunk driver struck them while they biked the night before their sister's wedding. Matthew was 29, Johnny was 31.

