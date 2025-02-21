Johnny Gaudreau Wife Gets Emotional Over 'Johnny Hockey' Chants

Team USA and Canada might have been locked in a heated battle Thursday night in Boston ... but both sides came together to pay their respects to the late Johnny Gaudreau, with the late hockey star's wife saying she got "emotional" hearing the chants.

The moment went down during the second period of action in the 4 Nations Championship match at the TD Garden in Beantown, with fans chanting "Johnny Hockey" in honor of the former Columbus Blue Jacket.

So emotional hearing this all around me ♥️♥️♥️ Kept thinking how I can’t wait to show these videos to our kids one day https://t.co/WdP6lHzXS0 — Meredith Gaudreau (@mergaudreau13) February 21, 2025 @mergaudreau13

Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, responded to the chants with a post on X, saying, "Kept thinking about how I can't wait to show these videos to our kids one day."

It wasn't just the fans who honored Gaudreau last night, as the captain of the 1980 "Miracle On Ice" U.S. Olympic hockey team, Mike Eruzione, rocked a number 13 jersey out to center ice while serving as the honorary captain for the team.

Mike Eruzione comes out in a Johnny Gaudreau jersey and the crowd EXPLODES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XgbBKU1zID — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025 @BR_OpenIce

As you know, Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed while riding their bikes on a New Jersey road back in August by Sean Higgins -- who prosecutors allege was drunk at the time of the crash.