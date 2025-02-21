Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Johnny Gaudreau Wife Gets Emotional Over 'Johnny Hockey' Chants

Team USA and Canada might have been locked in a heated battle Thursday night in Boston ... but both sides came together to pay their respects to the late Johnny Gaudreau, with the late hockey star's wife saying she got "emotional" hearing the chants.

The moment went down during the second period of action in the 4 Nations Championship match at the TD Garden in Beantown, with fans chanting "Johnny Hockey" in honor of the former Columbus Blue Jacket.

Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, responded to the chants with a post on X, saying, "Kept thinking about how I can't wait to show these videos to our kids one day."

It wasn't just the fans who honored Gaudreau last night, as the captain of the 1980 "Miracle On Ice" U.S. Olympic hockey team, Mike Eruzione, rocked a number 13 jersey out to center ice while serving as the honorary captain for the team.

As you know, Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed while riding their bikes on a New Jersey road back in August by Sean Higgins -- who prosecutors allege was drunk at the time of the crash.

He pleaded not guilty back in January ... turning down a deal from officials that would have sentenced him to 35 years in prison. He's due back in court in late March.

