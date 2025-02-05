Gaudreau Brothers Had Higher BAC Than Sean Higgins at Time of Crash, Court Docs State

New court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, state the blood alcohol levels of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were higher than Sean Higgins' at the time of the August 2024 crash that took the brothers' lives.

According to the docs -- which were filed by Higgins' attorneys in a motion on Tuesday in New Jersey -- Johnny's BAC was .129 and Matthew's was .134 ... both higher than Higgins' .087.

It should be noted Higgins' attorneys were NOT arguing the Gaudreaus' level of intoxication played a role in the accident in this filing ... rather, they were merely stating the findings in an effort to further their request for items related to the way the guys' bloodwork was obtained.

As you know, the fatal crash occurred back on Aug. 29, 2024 ... when officials allege 44-year-old Higgins drunkenly ran over the Gaudreaus, who were on bicycles, on an N.J. roadway.

Higgins is currently facing multiple charges related to the incident -- including vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter. In early January, he pleaded not guilty to the counts ... and in a separate court filing on Tuesday, Higgins' attorneys argued the state should amend their initial plea offer that included "essentially" 35 years in state prison.

The lawyers stated it was "greatly out of the range" of other similar plea deals prosecutors have offered in recent cases.