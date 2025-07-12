Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Sister Finally Gets Married Months After Tragic Deaths

After They Were Killed on Eve of Wedding

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's sister finally made it official with her man ... getting married months after her brothers were killed the night before her wedding.

Katie Gaudreau and her high school sweetheart, Devin Joyce, got married at a Philadelphia church Friday and enjoyed a 200-person reception at a hotel in the area afterward.

Of course, two major people in Katie's life couldn't attend ... her bros who died in a car accident just before her wedding was supposed to go down in August 2024.

Katie told People about navigating the planning of this second ceremony amid her grief ... and, she says that -- on her wedding day -- she holds "both the sorrow of their absence and the beauty of their presence. Their love didn’t leave."

KG's anxiety certainly wasn't helped by the crash last year, it seems ... telling the outlet part of the reason she wanted to have the reception in a hotel is because she didn't want to worry about something happening to people as they left.

Remember ... Johnny and Matthew were hit by a truck while riding bikes down a New Jersey highway in the evening before the crash.

Play video content

The man accused of hitting them -- Sean Higgins -- allegedly told cops at the scene he had five or six beers that night. Higgins pled not guilty to criminal charges earlier this year.