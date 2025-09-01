Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay Found Dead with Family in Truck

Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay has died in a shocking tragedy gripping Mexico after her body, along with her husband's and two children's, was found abandoned in a pickup truck.

Authorities say four bodies wrapped in plastic were discovered inside a truck parked in Guadalajara's San Andrés neighborhood on August 22. Prosecutors later confirmed the victims were the 32-year-old content creator, her 36-year-old husband, and their kids, ages 13 and 7.

Mexican newspaper El Financiero reports three men who worked at a mechanic shop where the truck was dumped were arrested, but quickly released due to insufficient evidence. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing ... therefore, no motive has been released.

Garibay launched her TikTok account in April 2020 with lip-sync videos before shifting into lifestyle and travel content that pulled in more than 44,000 followers.

Her last post came just weeks before her death.