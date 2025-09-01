Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Torpedoes Online Rumors That He's Dying

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump main getty
Getty Composite

President Trump is putting to bed any rumors of his demise, the only way he knows how ... with a SLEDGEHAMMER!

47 jumped on Truth Social Sunday and blasted out a one-liner in all caps, responding to someone talking about Trump's recent death rumors by saying ... "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE."

donald trump truth social sub 2
Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

On Friday, people online were singing a much different tune. Conspiracy theorists speculated that Trump was headed to his grave due to health concerns, citing past photos of his bruised hands and swollen ankles.

donald trump hand getty sub swipe
Getty

Additional rumors surfaced when Trump decided against hosting public events this weekend ... but it was revealed he had golf plans instead.

donald trump sub getty swipe 1 blur
Getty

Death rumors seemed to cool off when Trump, his granddaughter, Kai, and his grandson Spencer were spotted heading into a motorcade Saturday ... going from the White House to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where they hit the links.

donald trump sub getty swipe 2
Getty

Then, on Sunday, Trump made the same trek, spending the day at the links. Seems like the prez is enjoying a nice, relaxing weekend with his grandkids.

Not only that ... but Trump says he's feeling pretty damn good despite his online detractors, who don't seem to be letting up, posting conspiracy theories throughout the night.

donald trump truth social sub 1
Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

He capped off Sunday's rants with a "GOOD NIGHT!!!" post around 10 PM ET -- which some note is earlier than usual for Trump, which sent rumors swirling once again.

But don't be surprised if this is just FAKE NEWS, folks!

