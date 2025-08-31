Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After High-Speed Car Crash
Rudy Giuliani Lands in Hospital After Car Accident Fractured Vertebrae, Multiple Lacerations
Rudy Giuliani is in the hospital after a high-speed crash left him with multiple serious injuries, according to his head of security.
Michael Ragusa -- who also serves as a spokesperson for Giuliani -- shared the news Sunday morning ... sharing a message on X that the former NYC mayor pulled over to help a woman Ragusa says was the victim of domestic violence in New Hampshire Saturday night.
Ragusa writes Giuliani called 911 and waited until first responders arrived before continuing on his way ... when he was slammed into from behind.
Giuliani was taken to a local trauma center where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae as well as many cuts and bruises. Ragusa declined to provide further updates.
The former advisor to President Donald Trump has kept a relatively low profile over the past few months after fully satisfying a judgement in a defamation case brough against him by Georgia election workers earlier this year. We also obtained photos of the 81-year-old buying hair dye back in February.