Donald Trump Spotted Heading to Golf Course Amid False Online Death Rumors

Donald Trump looks alive and well ... this after ridiculous online rumors have been circling about his current status -- and even questioning if he's alive.

The prez was seen boarding his motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House Saturday morning with his granddaughter, Kai, as they headed to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The two look geared up for a morning of golf ... with Donald rocking a MAGA hat and polo, while Kai wears a black long-sleeve shirt and matching cap.

Trump's grandson, Spencer, looks ready to tag along ... sporting a polo of his own.

As for the online rumors ... conspiracy theorists ran wild Friday night on social media, speculating about Trump's whereabouts and health -- with #whereistrump becoming a trending topic on X.

Social media users strained to justify their conspiracy theory ... pointing to Trump not being seen publicly in recent days, bruising on his hands, or VP Vance's comment earlier this week saying Trump is in great health but, "if God forbid there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten."

Plus ... DT fired off a Truth Social post from his account Friday at 3:10 PM PT, sounding off about tariffs.