Donald Trump Spotted Heading to Golf Course Amid False Online Death Rumors

DONALD TRUMP ALIVE AND WELL ... After False Online Rumors Swirl About Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump golf main getty
Getty

Donald Trump looks alive and well ... this after ridiculous online rumors have been circling about his current status -- and even questioning if he's alive.

The prez was seen boarding his motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House Saturday morning with his granddaughter, Kai, as they headed to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

donald trump sub getty swipe 1 blur
Getty

The two look geared up for a morning of golf ... with Donald rocking a MAGA hat and polo, while Kai wears a black long-sleeve shirt and matching cap.

donald trump sub getty swipe 3 blur
Getty

Trump's grandson, Spencer, looks ready to tag along ... sporting a polo of his own.

As for the online rumors ... conspiracy theorists ran wild Friday night on social media, speculating about Trump's whereabouts and health -- with #whereistrump becoming a trending topic on X.

Social media users strained to justify their conspiracy theory ... pointing to Trump not being seen publicly in recent days, bruising on his hands, or VP Vance's comment earlier this week saying Trump is in great health but, "if God forbid there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten."

donald trump truth social post sub
Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

Plus ... DT fired off a Truth Social post from his account Friday at 3:10 PM PT, sounding off about tariffs.

Bottom line ... Trump looks ready to enjoy his Labor Day weekend, and online trolls couldn't be more off-base.

