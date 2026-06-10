Kaley Cuoco Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her second baby ... and it's another girl!

The "Big Bang Theory" star made the announcement via several Instagram snaps on Wednesday ... which included a cute little gender reveal cake.

Of course ... fiancé Tom Pelphrey, along with their 3-year-old daughter, Matilda, were in the pics ... along with the caption, "Completing our little family, what a dream come true!"

Kaley also showed off her growing baby bump in the snaps ... and even tossed in a 3D ultrasound of the baby girl's face.

Cuoco and Pelphrey have been together since 2022 ... sharing the same manager who set them up, and they met in person at the "Ozark" premiere. The couple later got engaged in 2024.