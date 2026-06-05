Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Baby Bump at NYC Premiere

Aubrey Plaza swooped into NYC on Thursday for the premiere of her new movie, "The Accompanist," but it was her baby bump that was the feature attraction.

The actress hit the red carpet Thursday evening at Manhattan's SVA Theater -- and proudly posed for paparazzi pics while cradling her protruding belly.

Check out the red-carpet photos ... Aubrey is modeling for the photogs in her loose-fitting outfit before she's joined by her "Accompanist" costar, Susan Sarandon.

Aubrey Plaza is excited to welcome her first child with Christopher Abbott, with some help from their celebrity friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P4zhjP3CAh @etnow

Aubrey also told an Entertainment Tonight reporter that Susan would be her choice to assist her in a home birth ... before listing off a bunch of her other famous pals whom she'd love an assist from as well.

The topic came up after Aubrey recently joked to Seth Meyers on his late-night show that she wanted either him or Henry Winkler to deliver her baby. You may recall ... on the sitcom, "Parks and Recreation," Henry's character delivered the baby of Aubrey's character in one episode.

As you know, Aubrey is expecting her first child with fellow actor and boyfriend Christopher Abbott. The couple started dating after Aubrey's husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January 2025.