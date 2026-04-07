Aubrey Plaza Is Pregnant

Aubrey Plaza is starting a family ... because she has a little bundle of joy on the way.

The actress is pregnant with her first child ... according to a report Tuesday from PEOPLE.

Aubrey's is expecting with her partner, Chris Abbott, and the baby is due later this year ... in the fall.

It's unclear if Aubrey and Chris are going to be parents to a baby boy or a baby girl.

Aubrey was reportedly showing the first signs of a baby bump last month during Paris Fashion Week ... hiding the bump under an oversized leather jacket and some loose-fitting clothes while attending multiple events.

She was previously married to screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, but they did not have children before their separation and his death.

Aubrey and Chris have worked together in the past ... on the 2020 flick "Black Bear" and an off-Broadway production of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea."