Aubrey Plaza Flaunts Baby Bump for First Time While Out in NYC, Pics & Video

Just one day after her big pregnancy reveal ... Aubrey Plaza is putting her precious cargo on full display!

The actress was spotted with a visible baby bump for the first time Wednesday while walking her dog in Manhattan.

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She kept it casual and comfy ... and was certainly showing while sporting New Balance sneakers, light sweatpants, a brown shirt and a blue pea coat.

"The White Lotus" alum is expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott ... and their bundle of joy is due this fall.

She was reportedly showing last month during Paris Fashion Week, but kept her bump covered while attending events.

No word yet on whether Aubrey and Chris are having a boy or a girl.

The parents-to-be have worked together on a couple projects in the past -- an off-Broadway production of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea" and the 2020 movie "Black Bear."