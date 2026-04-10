Aubrey Plaza Seen With Chris Abbott for First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal

In First Pic Since Reveal

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles -- photographed for the first time with partner Christopher Abbott since news broke they’re expecting their first child together.

The 'White Lotus' star cozied up to Chris at the after-party for the Broadway revival of "Death of a Salesman" at NYC’s Katz’s Deli Thursday night.

Aubrey looked glowing -- and Chris matched the vibe -- they’re clearly riding high as they gear up to welcome their baby this fall.

The couple first crossed paths while working together on the 2020 film "Black Bear" and an off-Broadway run of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea."