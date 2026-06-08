Olivia Culpo Shows Off Baby Bump on Christian McCaffrey's Birthday Getaway

Olivia Culpo is positively glowing as she shows off her second pregnancy during a sun-soaked getaway to Los Cabos for husband Christian McCaffrey's milestone 30th birthday celebration.

While the trip was technically all about her NFL star husband's big day, Olivia had no trouble stealing the spotlight in a tiny royal blue bikini that put her growing baby bump front and center.

The model looked radiant and relaxed as she and the San Francisco 49ers running back hit the water ... soaking up the sunshine, and embracing full vacation mode during their Mexican escape.

As we reported ... the couple revealed last month they're expecting baby No. 2 ... with the announcement coming a little more than nine months after welcoming their first child.