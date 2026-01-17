Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Are 'Incredible Parents,' NFL Dad Ed Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are officially setting the bar for first-time parents -- and proud grandpa Ed McCaffrey can’t stop bragging about them.

Ed tells TMZ Sports the former Miss Universe and San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro running back are crushing parenthood with their five-month-old baby girl, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

"We’re watching them go through it for the first time, and they're incredible parents," Ed said. "Olivia is just an unbelievable mom. She loves Colette so much, and she's there for her all day, every day. Feeding her, holding her ... she's killing it."

Even Christian is in the mix, learning the ropes and handling daddy duties throughout the NFL season … and the 49ers hope to keep playing after Saturday's NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

At home, Colette gets all the love and attention she could ever need. And when it's gameday? Olivia has her little fashionista dressed to the nines -- bows, outfits, the whole deal.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and father of four boys, Ed is happy to have a granddaughter to "nap trap" him -- falling asleep on his chest -- whenever he visits.

"It’s kind of cool to have a granddaughter," Ed said, "and obviously, as a grandparent, can just kind of spoil the heck out of her as she gets older -- and then hand her back."

By the way, Ed is enjoying being an entrepreneur in addition to being a grandpa -- his McCaffrey Rocky Mountain Mustards & Sauces are a hit.

He says he sells "the best spicy brown mustard on the planet" among other sauces, such as chipotle, sriracha and horseradish -- and even protein bites.