Christian McCaffrey Shrugs Off 49ers' Season Ending, Daughter Keeps Him Grounded

Christian McCaffrey isn’t crying over the 49ers' season ending early, he's counting his wins -- and they start at home.

The 2026 Pro Bowler popped up at Raising Cane's in Colma, California, to kick off Super Bowl LX festivities alongside his brother, Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey, where the NFL siblings went head-to-head in a playful "Raising Cane’s Challenge" … and even hopped behind the counter to serve fans in the drive-thru.

But while CMC was all smiles slinging chicken fingers, he got real with TMZ Sports about San Francisco falling short of a title run ... saying he has no hard feelings about how things played out.

"There's only one team happy at the end of the year," McCaffrey said. "Obviously, we wanted it to be us ... but I look back on this season and feel really grateful."

The star running back praised his teammates' work ethic and said the locker room bond made the grind worth it.

"This wasn’t a negative year," he added. "It's not one I'll look back on and be resentful of. I felt grateful to go to battle with those guys."

But these days, football takes a back seat to dad duty. McCaffrey also gave major props to his wife, Olivia Culpo, for thriving as a new mom.

"Seeing how good she is at it, I feel like the luckiest guy," he said. "It's been such a blessing, man. You come home, see your little girl smile ... and nothing else really matters."

The McCaffrey brothers -- who were no strangers to in-house competitions when they were growing up -- participated in a variety of challenges, including stacking cups, squeezing lemons and drawing their best Raising Cane's logo.

"It was every kid's dream, to an extent," Luke said. "You have 2-v-2 in everything with four brothers, so I think that energy and the way my parents let us naturally play was fun. Luckily, we all kind of fell in love with the same things and it was such a blessing, such a reward."

And when the Super Bowl kicks off? Don’t expect them to be waving any team flags.

"When you're not playing, you just watch and observe," CMC said. "Hopefully it's a good game ... but you really don’t root for anybody."